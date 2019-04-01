Image caption Staff were injured in the disorder at HMP Hewell in July 2017

Three more men have been sentenced for their part in a prison riot in which pool balls were thrown at staff.

West Mercia Police said a row erupted about living conditions at HMP Hewell in Worcestershire on 22 July 2017.

The men were charged for participating in a prison mutiny and were sentenced following separate hearings at Birmingham Crown Court.

It brings the total amount of people to be sentenced for the same riot to 13 men.

Damage totalling thousands of pounds was caused during the seven-hour riot before a specialist prison security team regained control.

Timothy Murphy, 24, and Matthew Armstrong, 28, had both denied the prison munity charge, but were convicted in January.

Both men received jail terms of six years and six months to be served consecutively to their current jail terms.

A third man Grant Samed, 32, was given an indefinite hospital order after admitting the charge on 7 January.

Police said prisoners threw pool balls and chairs at staff forcing them to leave the area in a row about a new smoking ban.

Cell doors and fire alarms were damaged and the wing was flooded when several prisoners removed water pipes from the washing machines.

The following, all of HMP Hewell, were sentenced:

Christopher Edwards, 32, was sentenced to five years in prison

Kieran Ballard, 29, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison

Shay Taylor, 23, was sentenced to five years in prison

Calvin Gill, 23, was sentenced to five years in prison

Rumia Delgado, 31, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison

Keiko Marshall, 23, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison

Thomas Rogers, 25, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison

Liam Fields, 30, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison

Sam Brown, 33, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison

Zac Dillon, 25, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison

