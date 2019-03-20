Image copyright PA Image caption Ade Goodchild landed £71m from the draw on 15 March

The winner of the £71m Euromillions jackpot has been revealed as a factory worker from Hereford.

Ade Goodchild, 58, was the single winner of the £71,057,439 prize that was drawn on Friday.

Mr Goodchild told a press conference he will retire after 24 years as a metal worker, travel the world, buy a new home with a swimming pool and go to the top cricket and rugby fixtures.

He becomes the 15th biggest winner in the history of the lottery.

Mr Goodchild, who bought the winning ticket from the Co-Op store in Ledbury Road, Hereford, said he might hire his own driver and cook.

"I'm not one of these winners who is going to say this win won't change me," he said.

"It bloody well will or at least I'll give it a damn good go! There'll be no more shift work for me."