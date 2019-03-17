Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Yasmin Khan, bottom right, slipped while on a fundraising walk with colleagues from Bromford Housing

A woman broke her ankle when she slipped during a fundraising trek for Comic Relief.

Yasmin Khan, from Wolverhampton, was taking part in a nine-mile walk in the Malvern Hills on Friday when she fell on a descent.

The 26-year-old has thanked the emergency service workers who came to her aid and got her down the hill.

West Midlands Ambulance Service shared a picture of her rescue.

Skip Twitter post by @OFFICIALWMAS Meet Yasmin, she’s the lady in the middle who is looking remarkably happy considering she’s just broken her ankle! She’s asked us to post this picture of her being rescued from the Malvern Hills on Friday while raising funds for #ComicRelief. https://t.co/gYcf6kCV4F pic.twitter.com/QipmXNzu4H — West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) March 17, 2019 Report

She said her leg was now in a cast and she was "sore but all right" after the fall.

"We had nearly completed full walk and it had been raining all day," Miss Khan said

"It was really windy, the path had become muddy and I slipped, there was a bit of a dip and I went straight down and I heard my ankle click.

"I knew it was bad as soon as I fell."

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service was called to help get her down the hill so she could be taken by ambulance to hospital in Worcester.

"I just want to thank the paramedics and fire fighters for keeping my spirits up and making laugh, they really made the best out of the situation," she said.

The customer service assistant said she was in a team of 40 workers from Bromford Housing taking part in the walk.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.