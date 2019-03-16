Image copyright Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The scene in Beauchamp Avenue was cordoned off for a little over an hour

Two cars were damaged after winds blew a felt roof from the top of a three-storey office building.

Beauchamp Avenue in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was cordoned-off for about an hour from 13:00 GMT while firefighters made the area safe.

They were sent to the roof to secure other loose pieces of felt, before isolating the gas and electrics.

One car had a cracked windscreen while the other had scratches to its paintwork.

Two cars were damaged when the felt was blown from a three-storey building

