Image caption Emergency services were called to Coniston House in Hurcott Road, Kidderminster

Three people needed hospital treatment after a fire at a block of flats in Kidderminster.

Emergency services were called to Coniston House in Hurcott Road at 16:20 GMT, where the blaze was contained to a single property.

West Mercia Police said a man, woman and child suffered smoke inhalation but their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

The force said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said the fire had been extinguished within an hour of it being reported, but firefighters remained at the scene damping down.

