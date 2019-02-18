Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption The trial at Worcester Crown Court was earlier shown CCTV of the attack on the boy

A man accused of conspiring to squirt acid on a three-year-old boy said he was part of a "surveillance team" hired to watch his mother, a court heard.

The boy suffered burns to his face and arms in the attack at the Home Bargains store in Worcester in July last year.

During his cross-examination Jan Dudi, 25, said he was in the store but didn't see the mother. He said he was looking for toys for his children.

Seven people, including the boy's father, deny involvement in the attack.

The father is accused of enlisting others to carry out the attack after his wife left him, taking the children, in 2016.

Earlier in the trial at Worcester Crown Court, defendant Adam Cech claimed he was forced to squirt acid on the boy after being threatened with a "gun".

On Monday, Mr Dudi said he was part of a team, with Cech and Norbert Pulko, hired to "watch" the mother.

On the day of the alleged attack, Mr Dudi, who spoke through an interpreter, said they had stopped at the Blackpole Inn, Worcester, but denied it was to collect acid.

He said they drove to the mother's house, before following her to Home Bargains.

Mr Dudi said they went into the store and the trio split up.

Mr Rees claimed they had separated because they knew what was happening, which Mr Dudi denied.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The trial is ongoing at Worcester Crown Court

Mr Dudi said they intended to wait for the mother to leave the shop, but decided they were tired and would go home.

Mr Rees alleged they had left because they knew the attack had been carried out, which Mr Dudi also denied.

He said the next day, he was told by Cech that details of the attack had been shared over Facebook.

The court heard he texted a friend to say he did not want to go to prison.

"If you were innocent why did you think you were going to prison for 10 years?" Mr Rees asked.

"I don't know, I was scared, I was very frightened," replied Mr Dudi.

Mr Dudi was arrested in London on 23 July, and said he had gone to the city because he was scared as the attack was all over the news.

The trial continues.

The defendants, who deny conspiring to spray sulphuric acid on the boy between 1 June and 22 July with intent to harm, are:

The boy's father, 40, from Wolverhampton

Adam Cech, 27, of Farnham Road, Birmingham

Jan Dudi, 25, of Cranbrook Road, Birmingham,

Norbert Pulko, 22, of Sutherland Road, London

Martina Badiova, 22, of Newcombe Road, Handsworth,

Jabar Paktia, 42, of Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton,

Saied Hussini, of Wrottesley Road, London

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.