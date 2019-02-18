Image caption Mixing horses at an event like a hunt meet could be related to the outbreaks, the Animal Health Trust said

New outbreaks of equine flu have been confirmed at six sites in Worcestershire and Shropshire, a charity has said.

The Animal Health Trust said five Worcestershire sites have seen an outbreak, with 19 non-thoroughbred horses confirmed to have the virus.

A total of 16 horses have the virus on one site in Bewdley, the charity said.

A location in Shropshire has also seen an outbreak, with details expected to be released later.

The charity said it believed the mixing of horses at an event like a hunt meet could be related to the outbreaks.

Equine flu led to a six-day horse racing shut down earlier this month.

The 16 horses affected on one site are based at Bank Farm Equestrian Centre in Arley, Bewdley, the Animal Health Trust said, however the centre has said 15 of its horses are affected.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Bank Farm Equestrian Centre said a deep clean is under way

In a statement on Facebook the equestrian centre said it is on "total lock down".

It added: "We are under way with our major deep clean and when we have finished that while horses are resting [we] will be undertaking further improvements and makeovers on the yard."

