Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption The boy suffered serious burns to his face and arm in the attack on 21 July 2018

A man who claims he was "forced" to squirt acid on a three-year-old boy has told a jury he felt "terrible" when he found out the victim had been burned.

The child suffered serious injuries to his face and arm at Home Bargains in Worcester in July 2018.

Adam Cech, who has accepted he squirted the boy, said he only discovered it was acid when he saw the news reports.

Along with Cech, six others, including the boy's father, deny charges relating to the attack.

The father-of-two has claimed co-accused Norbert Pulko "forced" a bottle containing the acid into his hand.

When asked at Worcester Crown Court how he felt on hearing he had burned the child, Cech replied: "Terrible."

He said: "I asked him (Mr Pulko) 'what was in that bottle - how was it possible that I have harmed this boy?'"

The Crown has alleged the father "enlisted others" to attack the child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in a bid to win a custody battle, after his wife walked out on him with the children.

It is alleged an "aborted" attempt was carried out eight days before the shop attack.

Cech claimed he was "scared" of going to police about Mr Pulko after an incident at the man's London home involving a "gun".

Cech said: "He was holding the gun, and while he was talking, he was waving it about."

The jury was shown a BB gun, found by police, that Cech claimed was used to threaten him into carrying out the attack.

The trial continues.

The defendants, who deny conspiring to spray sulphuric acid on the boy between 1 June and 22 July 2018 with intent to harm, are:

The boy's father, 40, from Wolverhampton

Martina Badiova, 22, of Newcombe Road, Handsworth, Birmingham

Adam Cech, 27, of Farnham Road, Birmingham

Jan Dudi, 25, of Cranbrook Road, Birmingham

Saied Hussini, of Wrottesley Road, London

Jabar Paktia, 42, of Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton

Norbert Pulko, 22, of Sutherland Road, London

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.