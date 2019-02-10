Hundreds at St Richard's Hospice lantern walk
Glowing lanterns illuminated parkland as about 400 people attended a hospice's walk in memory of loved ones.
The 1.5-mile St Richard's Hospice Lantern Walk took place at dusk on Saturday in the grounds of the National Trust's Croome near Worcester.
Lanterns with LED candles were given out, with walkers "reflecting on and celebrating the lives of loved ones", organisers said.
They were encouraged to raise sponsorship to help the hospice.
Each year the team from the Worcester hospice supports more than 3,300 patients, family members and bereaved people in Worcestershire.
St Richard's, an independent charity, relies on donations for three quarters of its annual £8.8m income with the remainder from the NHS.
