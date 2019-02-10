Image copyright Shuttersphere Image caption The event took place in the grounds of the National Trust’s Croome

Glowing lanterns illuminated parkland as about 400 people attended a hospice's walk in memory of loved ones.

The 1.5-mile St Richard's Hospice Lantern Walk took place at dusk on Saturday in the grounds of the National Trust's Croome near Worcester.

Lanterns with LED candles were given out, with walkers "reflecting on and celebrating the lives of loved ones", organisers said.

They were encouraged to raise sponsorship to help the hospice.

Image copyright Shuttersphere Image caption People received a lantern for the walk

Each year the team from the Worcester hospice supports more than 3,300 patients, family members and bereaved people in Worcestershire.

St Richard's, an independent charity, relies on donations for three quarters of its annual £8.8m income with the remainder from the NHS.

Image copyright Shuttersphere Image caption Areas along the route were illuminated

Image copyright Shuttersphere Image caption The walk was over 1.5 miles

