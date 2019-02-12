Image copyright David Jones/PA Wire Image caption A number of prisoners refused to return to their cells, West Mercia Police said

Two prisoners have been sentenced for their part in a prison riot.

Pool balls and chairs were thrown at staff during the disorder at HMP Hewell in Worcestershire in July 2017.

Matthew Armstrong, 28, was given six and a half years at Birmingham Crown Court and Grant Samed, 32, was given a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused during the incident , West Mercia Police said.

Samed had previously admitted the charge, but Armstrong and a co-defendant Timothy Murphy had denied being involved in the disorder and were found guilty following trial.

Murphy, 24, will be sentenced on 1 April.

Ten prisoners have already been sentenced over the matter.

Armstrong's sentence will run consecutively to his current sentence.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.