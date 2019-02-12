Hereford & Worcester

Prisoners sentenced after HMP Hewell riot

  • 12 February 2019
Entrance to HMP Hewell Image copyright David Jones/PA Wire
Image caption A number of prisoners refused to return to their cells, West Mercia Police said

Two prisoners have been sentenced for their part in a prison riot.

Pool balls and chairs were thrown at staff during the disorder at HMP Hewell in Worcestershire in July 2017.

Matthew Armstrong, 28, was given six and a half years at Birmingham Crown Court and Grant Samed, 32, was given a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused during the incident , West Mercia Police said.

Samed had previously admitted the charge, but Armstrong and a co-defendant Timothy Murphy had denied being involved in the disorder and were found guilty following trial.

Murphy, 24, will be sentenced on 1 April.

Ten prisoners have already been sentenced over the matter.

Armstrong's sentence will run consecutively to his current sentence.

