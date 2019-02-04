Image copyright Google Image caption The man died following reports of an industrial accident in Hereford

A probe has been launched after the death of a man at a factory.

The man, who was in his 20s, died following reports of an industrial accident at Hereford Galvanizers on Westfields Trading Estate, Hereford, on Sunday at 06:20 GMT.

West Mercia Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesperson said it was "jointly investigating" the death alongside police.

The firm, which specialises in protecting steelwork and has been operating in the city for more than 50 years, has been approached for a comment.

