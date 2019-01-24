Worcestershire cricketer Alex Hepburn will face rape retrial
Former Worcestershire cricketer Alex Hepburn will face a retrial over rape claims.
Prosecutors accused him of assaulting a woman after she had consensual sex with his ex-team-mate Joe Clarke in April 2017.
He denied two counts of rape and a jury was discharged after it failed to reach verdicts during a five-day trial earlier this month.
The 23-year-old will face a new trial at Worcester Crown Court on 8 April.
The alleged victim told the first trial she woke up to find Australian-born Mr Hepburn performing a sex act on her.
Mr Hepburn claimed that the encounter happened after a night out, and that she was awake and initial kissing led to consensual sexual contact.
Jurors - made up of eight women and four men - deliberated for more than nine-hours before telling the judge they were unlikely to agree on verdicts.
A majority direction was also given by the judge, but the panel were still unable to decide.
The Crown Prosecution Service has opted for a retrial after consulting on the decision for almost two weeks.
A CPS spokeswoman said: "After careful consideration of the case against Alex Hepburn, including consultation with the complainant, we have decided to seek a retrial."
Mr Hepburn, of Portland Street, Worcester, has been released on bail.
