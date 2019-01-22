Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Jones, 18, went missing in the early hours of 19 September

A student who was found dead in a river was "more than likely" responding to a cry for help, an inquest heard.

Thomas Jones, 18, disappeared nine days before his body was recovered from the River Severn in Worcester in September.

CCTV cameras near where he was last seen picked up a cry for help moments before he apparently slipped and fell down an embankment at around 03.50 BST.

Coroner Geraint Williams recorded an open verdict, but said he was satisfied the student drowned.

Image caption Thomas Jones's parents Vicki and Ian said the past few months had been "unbearably difficult"

The 30-minute hearing at Worcestershire Coroner's Court heard West Bromwich Albion fan Mr Jones had an alcohol level in his system which would have meant he was a little over twice the drink-drive limit.

Police officer Chris Buffery, who gave evidence at the inquest, said he could not be certain but it was likely the University of Worcester student had either gone to help another person or gone to the river to urinate.

But the coroner said Mr Jones was "exactly the sort of person who would have seen if he could have helped".

Mr Williams appeared to become upset as he looked at a photograph of Mr Jones before recording the conclusion.

He said: "I have been doing this job for 30 years and it still gets to me.

"We do not have any sufficient evidence to say that this was an accident or indeed anything else.

"From what I said I think it is likely your boy heard someone calling for help and went to see if he could help."

Image caption Floral tributes were left on Sabrina Bridge

Speaking after the inquest, Mr Jones's father Ian said: "The past few months have been unbearably difficult to come to terms with life without Tom and we very much appreciate the overwhelming support and respect from all involved, including the media, during this time and trust this will remain whilst we continue to rebuild our lives and work around the devastating loss of Tom."

Mr Jones was starting a primary teaching course and had moved to the city from his home in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on 16 September.

He was thought to have crossed the footbridge, near to Worcester Racecourse, at about 03:50 on 19 September, and walked on to a footpath that runs along the top of flood defences.

His body was recovered from the river on 29 September.

On 30 September, hundreds of people held a candlelit vigil on the bridge where he was last seen alive.

And more than 18,000 people have signed a petition calling for CCTV to be placed along the River Severn in the city

