David McGreavy was convicted of murdering the three children at their home in Gillam Street, Worcester

A babysitter who killed three children and impaled their bodies on garden railings has been cleared for release.

David McGreavy was sentenced to life in 1973 for killing Paul Ralph, four, and his sisters Dawn, two, and nine-month-old Samantha in their Worcester home.

Their mother Elsie Urry told the Sun she had "begged" authorities that he stay locked up.

But a Parole Board document said over 45 years in custody he had "changed considerably".

The board confirmed a panel had directed his release following an oral hearing.

McGreavy, who was the family's lodger, claimed he killed the children because one of them would not stop crying.

He strangled Paul at the home in Gillam Street, Rainbow Hill, while Dawn was found with her throat cut. Samantha died from a compound fracture to the skull.

Ms Urry, who has also been known as Dorothy, previously said he should never be released.

She told the Sun: "What this animal did to my children was every bit as bad as what the Moors Murderers did.

"He put my babies on spikes for God's sake - he mutilated them and they died in agony."

She was reassured after his trial "his crime was so terrible he would never walk free again" and now felt "betrayed".

A board document referred to a victim personal statement from Ms Urry "setting out the devastating effect that these deaths had on her and still do have".

But it said McGreavy now has "a considerable understanding of the problems that he has had and what caused them".

"The psychologist identified a number of factors which make it less likely that Mr McGreavy will reoffend in future," it said.

"These included his improved self-control and the fact that Mr McGreavy has learnt to remain calm in stressful situations."

"A network of supportive friends in the community was also identified as a protective factor."