Image copyright Google Image caption A man was injured after he was shot by police on a residential street in Bromsgrove known as The Tryst

The shooting of a man by two armed police officers is being investigated.

The man was shot during the early hours of Sunday, in Bromsgrove, after police were called to reports of a man in possession of a handgun.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the man was shot "moments" after police arrived at the scene. West Mercia Police referred itself to the watchdog.

The 53-year-old's man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

He received first aid at the scene and has since undergone surgery.

'In the bushes'

The IOPC said armed police responded to separate reports of a man seen in possession of a handgun and the man was found by armed police on The Tryst, off Birmingham Road, after he was seen "in bushes acting suspiciously."

"Moments later shots were fired by two armed officers," the IOPC said.

The IOPC has overseen forensic examinations, during which a non-issue police weapon was been recovered from the scene.

Chief Constable Martin Evans, from West Mercia Police, said the deployment of firearms by police are "always difficult circumstances" in which "we rely on our firearms officers' judgement and decision making skills".

No-one else was hurt during the incident.