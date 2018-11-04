Hereford & Worcester

Man shot and injured by armed police in Bromsgrove

  • 4 November 2018
School Lane junction with Birmingham Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Police received reports of a man with a gun in School Lane, which forms a junction with Birmingham Road

A man has been shot and injured by armed police in a street, West Mercia Police said.

The 53-year-old man was shot in Birmingham Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, at about 01:45 GMT.

He underwent surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, although his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The force said the incident happened after a man was seen with a handgun in nearby School Lane.

It has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC). No-one else was hurt.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans, of West Mercia Police, said: ""It is standard procedure that incidents of this nature are referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, and we will now work with them as they carry out their enquiries."

