A man and woman have been found dead after a house fire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a house in Bromyard Road in Cotheridge, near Worcester, at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

West Mercia Police said a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were found dead inside the property.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has now launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Ch Supt Kevin Purcell, from West Mercia Police, said: "A cordon is still in place and a fire investigation will now take place."