Image copyright Google Image caption One cyclist was killed and another was injured

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a lorry crashed with a cyclist.

Police said the man on the bike, in his 60s and from Brierley Hill, Dudley, was declared dead at the scene and another cyclist was taken to hospital.

The crash happened near the junction of the A449 and Manor Lane, Waresley, near Kidderminster, at about 11:00 BST on Monday.

A 48-year-old man, from Halesowen, Dudley, is in custody, police say.

The ambulance service said the second cyclist was treated at the scene for his injuries before being taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for further assessment.

A spokesperson added: "The lorry driver was uninjured."

The A449 was temporarily closed from Black Bridges to the Hartlebury roundabout in both directions.

It re-opened at 15:00 BST.