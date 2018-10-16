Image caption The cafe owner claimed the biscuits were made as a joke

Biscuits shaped to mimic rape-accused footballer Cristiano Ronaldo having sex have been sold at a cafe.

Jose Goncalves, owner of Worcester's Our Taste of Portugal, said the treats were "popular" and claimed "everyone is making [fun] of the situation".

He said the Portuguese "laugh off everything", but a centre for sexual assault victims said it was "disgusted" to hear about the cookies.

Ronaldo has denied assaulting Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

Lydia Johnson, a referral co-ordinator at The Glade, a sexual assault referral centre in Worcestershire, said it was never OK to make a joke about rape or sexual assault.

"I couldn't really believe it when I saw it on Facebook, I was disgusted to hear about it," she said.

"There's really no circumstance when it's ever going to be OK... it's disappointing and infuriating really to think anybody would think it was a good idea."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the rape allegations

Mr Gonclaves told the BBC he had sold between 60 and 70 on Monday morning.

"All the people who come, they all have a laugh," he said.

Mr Gonclaves said most people who came into the cafe "came straight to the Ronaldo cookies because they saw our post on Facebook".

"And they thought it was really funny so they bought them to take to their friends and family because they know the news about Ronaldo and they compare that with the cookies and they have a laugh," he said.

He said customers had not found the biscuits to be in bad taste. "They even told me it was a brilliant idea to do something different," he said.

"We Portuguese we got this big humour and we laugh off everything."

However, the cafe has been widely criticised on social media.

Tracy Shenton wrote on BBC Hereford and Worcester's Facebook page "Don't see anything about rape being funny myself, very weird sense of humour."

And Heather Whitehurst said: "I cannot believe anyone would find these biscuits funny. Very misguided".

Following the criticism, Mr Gonclaves posted that he had not meant to cause any offence.

"I'm sorry if I made people feel bad. I just have to say sorry to everyone," he said.