Image caption West Mercia Police Federation represents rank and file officers in the force

Three senior members of a Police Federation branch are under criminal investigation over "practices and conduct", the organisation has said.

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans said a complaint had been made about the conduct of West Mercia Police Federation members.

The probe will look into the handling of funds including receiving interest-free loans, The Guardian has reported.

West Mercia Police said an investigation is ongoing.

The force's Police Federation represents rank and file officers. The body is a staff association for police constables, sergeants and inspectors.

Following an audit by the national body, West Mercia Police has instructed Warwickshire Police to investigate.

"We await the outcome of this investigation and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further on this matter at this time," ACC Evans added.

The Police Federation of England and Wales said they were co-operating fully with the police investigation.

Chair John Apter, said: "We identified an issue earlier in the year which we reported to West Mercia Police for their initial investigation.

"Following our own internal investigation a member of the West Mercia Federation Branch was suspended as a Federation representative and two others also placed under investigation."