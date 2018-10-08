Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Bradley Tout was unanimously convicted of rape on Wednesday

A rapist who leapt from the dock and ran out of court after being convicted has been arrested.

Bradley Tout, 20, was convicted of an attack on a teenage girl at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Upon hearing the verdict, he "vaulted" from the dock and escaped, causing an officer from security firm GeoAmey to need hospital treatment.

West Mercia Police said Tout handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody.

Jurors unanimously convicted him of the attack in December 2016.

His co-defendant Kulin Odedra, 28, from Canterbury Road, Worcester, was jailed for 11-and-a-half years for three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape.

The Ministry of Justice is investigating the incident.