Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, went missing in the early hours of 19 September

A body recovered from a river has been formally identified as that of missing university student Thomas Jones, police say.

Officers are treating the death of the 18-year-old University of Worcester student as unexplained.

Mr Jones was missing for more than a week after his disappearance in Worcester in the early hours of 19 September following a night out.

His body was recovered from the River Severn in the city on Friday.

The West Mercia force says a post-mortem examination is ongoing.

On Sunday, hundreds of people held a candlelit vigil on the bridge where Mr Jones was last seen alive.

Police have thanked the public and other emergency services for their help during the search.

Supt Damian Pettit said his family was being supported by specially trained officers.

He added: "Sadly this was not the outcome any of us hoped for."