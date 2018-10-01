Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, went missing in the early hours of 19 September

Hundreds of people held a candlelit vigil on a bridge where a student who went missing was last seen alive.

Thomas Jones, 18, disappeared in the early hours of 19 September after a night out during his first week at the University of Worcester.

West Mercia Police said a body had been recovered in the River Severn at South Quay in the city on Friday.

Mr Jones' parents Vicki and Ian joined Sunday's vigil on Sabrina Bridge, calling the turnout "overwhelming".

Hundreds of people had joined the police search for Mr Jones, from Bromsgrove, after he disappeared.

Image caption Student Thomas Jones went missing during his first week at university

In the Find Jonah Facebook group, set up by friends to help in the search for the teenager nicknamed Jonah, Harley Hetherington wrote: "Thank you all for your attendance tonight.

"It was a truly special evening that Jonah would've loved. I can't thank you all enough for the support and happiness you all gave. I didn't expect so many amazing people to come down but it was truly magical to be involved in.

"We lit up a city tonight, and Tom was smiling down on it x"

Image caption Hundreds of people attended the vigil on the bridge where Thomas Jones was last seen