Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, went missing in the early hours of 19 September

A candlelit vigil is being planned after a body was found in the search for missing student Thomas Jones.

The 18-year-old went missing in the early hours of 19 September after a night out during his first week at the University of Worcester.

On Friday, West Mercia Police said a body had been recovered from the River Severn and Mr Jones' next of kin had been informed.

Hundreds of people had joined the search for Mr Jones, from Bromsgrove.

In the Find Jonah Facebook group, set up by friends to help in the search for the teenager nicknamed Jonah, Harley Hetherington wrote earlier: "I have had hundreds of messages asking about a tribute to Jonah and would like to organise a gathering where we can all pay our respects to Tom.

"I am not demanding anyone's attendance however I personally will be lighting a candle and laying flowers down at the Sabrina Bridge tomorrow (Sunday) night from 20:00 onwards and I would very much like as many people as possible to join me in this."

The Very Rev Peter Atkinson, Dean of Worcester, also paid tribute to the efforts of the community.

"Discovering a body in the river yesterday, which I think we understand to be that of Tom, has just been a terrible end to a terrible week and I think the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Worcester will be with Tom's family and friends at this time."

He added: "I think it's been a week in which the community has come together in an extraordinary way. I hope that's been of some support and encouragement to his family, although nothing of course can take away the sadness and the grief that they must be feeling at this moment."