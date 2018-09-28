Image copyright Unknown Image caption St Gilbert's was an approved school for boys who had been convicted of petty crimes

A former school master charged with being involved in historical abuse has had the charges against him dismissed.

Vincent Rochford, 87, of Barton Lane, Manchester, denied one charge of child cruelty and one of assault relating to his time at St Gilbert's in Hartlebury, Worcestershire.

The case against him was disposed at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it "offered no further evidence".

Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

St Gilbert's, which closed in 1986, received boys as young as 11 when they were convicted of petty misdemeanours.