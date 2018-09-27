Image copyright Worcester Stands Tall Image caption The sculpture was part of a fundraising trail for a local hospice

A man who damaged a fundraising sculpture after England lost a World Cup semi-final match to Croatia has been fined.

Oleksiy Koval, 37, of Solitaire Avenue, Worcester, attacked the giraffe sculpture in the city on 11 July.

The artwork, known as 'Hive Mind', was part of a trail to raise money for a local hospice.

Koval was been ordered to pay a total of £495 after admitting criminal damage at Worcester Magistrates Court.

The sculpture was designed by local artist Anna Mitchell and displayed on Sawnmill Walk.

Koval damaged three brackets in the foot of the sculpture, which had to be cordoned off while it was repaired.

It was one of 57 sculptures on the Worcester Stands Tall trail, on display in the city from July to September, and was auctioned off to raise money for St Richard's Hospice.

Koval was also fined £30 and ordered to pay £465 in court costs and compensation.