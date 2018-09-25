Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, has not been heard from since the early hours of Wednesday morning

The family of a student who has been missing for almost a week said they haven't lost hope that he may be found.

Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, has not been heard from since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

His uncle, Chris Rogers, said the family feel like they're "back to square one" but they believe he still may be found.

He told the BBC: "We still have hope and we are doing everything we can to get Tom home.

"We have to galvanise ourselves and continue to search."

Two men arrested on suspicion of Mr Jones' murder were released without charge on Monday.

West Mercia Police is continuing to investigate several lines of inquiry relating to the last known movements of the University of Worcester student, who went missing on his first week at the university.

The force said it believed he had crossed the Sabrina footbridge, which crosses the River Severn near to Worcester Racecourse, and then walked on to the footpath that runs along the top of the flood defences in Hylton Road in the direction of Hallow, just before 03:50 BST.

Meanwhile, the university has extended a scheme which involves students being taken home for free by taxis in the early hours.

The scheme sees uniformed security staff directing students to taxis which take them back to campus from 01:30am to 3:30am every day.

'Deeply concerned'

The free taxi service has been run for a number of years during the one-week 'freshers' period, which concluded on Friday this year.

It will continue into this week to reassure students, the university said.

"Our whole university community is deeply concerned by Thomas' disappearance," it said in a statement.

"We will continue to do all we can to support students and staff affected by his disappearance and to work with his family and friends in every positive way."