Image copyright Family handout Image caption Thomas Jones' disappearance was said to be "extremely out of character"

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a missing university student.

Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove has not been heard from since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 20-year-old from Worcester is in police custody along with another man, also aged 20.

Prior to the second arrest West Mercia Police shared CCTV images, of two men they wanted to speak to, recorded at nearby Velvet nightclub.

The force said it believed Mr Jones crossed the Sabrina footbridge, near Worcester Racecourse, and then walked on to the footpath that runs along the top of the flood defences on Hylton Road in the direction of Hallow, just before 03:50 BST.

Police said there had been an "unprecedented response" to the case, with hundreds of volunteers supporting the investigation.

Supt Damian Pettit said: "We are continuing the investigation with a number of lines of enquiry and will keep the community updated with developments in our continued investigation.

"Thomas' family has been made aware of the updates and they are being supported by specially trained officers."