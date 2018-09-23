Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said Thomas Jones' disappearance was "extremely out of character"

The family of a missing student who disappeared during his first week at university said they are determined to "find our boy".

Thomas Jones, 18, was last seen near the River Severn in Worcester, at about 03:30 BST, on Wednesday.

His aunt Jackie Rogers said a "small army" is carrying out house-to-house inquires in and around Hylton Road.

They want the public to check their CCTV cameras, dashcam footage, gardens and sheds for any sign of the teenager.

His family believes he may have walked over Sabrina Bridge, near Worcester Racecourse. Grainy CCTV footage of a man fitting Thomas's description appears to show him then turning right on to Hylton Road.

Image copyright Google Image caption The missing teenager's family believe he may have crossed over Sabrina Bridge

Mrs Rogers, 52, said the teenager sent a Facebook message to a friend at 03.46, but no-one has heard from him since.

The mother-of-two said: "We are fully focused to find our boy. Everyone has come together. We have a small army making house-to-house inquires."

Thomas, from Bromsgrove, was due to start a primary teaching course at the University of Worcester. He had only moved on 16 September.

West Mercia Police said the teenager's disappearance was "extremely out of character".

Divers from South Wales Search and Rescue had been deployed to search the river by Worcester Rowing Club on Grandstand Road, but had not made any significant discoveries.

The teenager was believed to have been wearing pale-coloured jeans, a navy blue woollen zip-up Lacoste top and green shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Appeals were made by West Brom Football Club as Thomas is a season ticket holder at The Hawthorns. The Baggies also shared his details on the big screen at the match against Millwall, while local rivals Aston Villa followed suit on Saturday.

West Mercia Police said it wants to speak to students who used the Sabrina footbridge, which links Worcester Racecourse to Hylton Road and is a "natural route for students", between 03:30 and 04:00 on Wednesday.