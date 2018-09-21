Image copyright SWNS Image caption The six men and one woman are charged with conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm over the incident in Home Bargains

Seven people have appeared in court after a three-year-old boy was seriously hurt in an alleged acid attack, including the boy's father.

The boy's face and arm were burned at a Home Bargains store in the Tallow Hill area of Worcester on 21 July.

The six men and one woman are charged with conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm.

They were remanded into custody at Worcester Crown Court to re-appear at a hearing on 12 December.

The father, who must remain anonymous for legal reasons, is accused alongside Saied Hussini, 41, and Norbert Pulko, 22, both from London; Jan Dudi, 25, Adam Cech, 27, and Martina Badiova, 22, all from Birmingham; and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton.