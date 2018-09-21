Image copyright Google Image caption Alexander James Johnson was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence for child cruelty towards a boy.

Alexander James Johnson, 47, of West Malvern Road, Malvern, had originally been charged with attempted murder.

Worcester Crown Court later heard that there was insufficient evidence to pursue that charge, and a new charge of child cruelty was brought.

On Tuesday he admitted the lesser charge and was sentenced to nine months in jail, suspended for two years.