Malvern man sentenced for child cruelty to boy
- 21 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been given a suspended prison sentence for child cruelty towards a boy.
Alexander James Johnson, 47, of West Malvern Road, Malvern, had originally been charged with attempted murder.
Worcester Crown Court later heard that there was insufficient evidence to pursue that charge, and a new charge of child cruelty was brought.
On Tuesday he admitted the lesser charge and was sentenced to nine months in jail, suspended for two years.