A search to find a university student who went missing during Freshers' Week has resumed.

Thomas Jones, 18, was last seen near the River Severn, at Worcester Racecourse, at about 03:30 BST on Wednesday.

The teenager, from Bromsgrove, was due to start a primary teaching course at the University of Worcester and had only moved on Sunday.

West Mercia Police said the teenager's disappearance was "out of character".

The search was called off on Thursday evening due to fading light, but resumed on Friday morning.

Mr Jones' mother Vicki said: "He's out there and we will find him."

He was believed to have been wearing pale-coloured jeans, a navy blue woollen zip-up Lacoste top and green shoes.

His father, Ian, said: "We're realists, but we're also positive people and we've got to think positive all the while because if we didn't we'd be letting ourselves down and our family and friends, so we are positive."

Det Insp Tony Garner said: "Thomas hasn't been seen or heard from since the early hours of Wednesday morning and given that he was last seen close to the river, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"This is extremely out of character for Thomas."

South Worcestershire Police tweeted on Thursday evening that "concerned" friends had been helping to search.

There are many concerned friends looking along the river. Can we ask they return home as you are risking your own safety in the dark.

A University of Worcester spokeswoman said: "We are deeply concerned for the whereabouts of one of our students and would urge the public and fellow students to contact police if they have any information.

"We are in contact with the family and offering support to fellow students."