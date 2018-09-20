Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said Thomas Jones's disappearance was "extremely out of character"

The parents of a university student who went missing during Freshers Week have been at a riverbank where police divers are leading a search.

Thomas Jones, 18, was last seen near the River Severn, at Worcester Racecourse, at about 03:30 BST on Wednesday.

Speaking at the riverbank, his mother Vicki Jones said: "He's out there and we will find him."

West Mercia Police said the teenager's disappearance was "out of character".

Mr Jones, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, was due to begin his studies at the University of Worcester.

He was believed to have been wearing pale coloured jeans, a navy blue woollen zip-up Lacoste top and green shoes.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emergency services are searching for Thomas Jones

His father Ian said: "We're realists, but we're also positive people and we've got to think positive all the while because if we didn't we'd be letting ourselves down and our family and friends, so we are positive."

Det Insp Tony Garner said: "Thomas hasn't been seen or heard from since the early hours of Wednesday morning and given that he was last seen close to the river, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"This is extremely out of character for Thomas and he is new to the area, having only moved to Worcester on Sunday to commence university."

A University of Worcester spokeswoman said its security had been assisting police in the search.

"We are deeply concerned for the whereabouts of one of our students and would urge the public and fellow students to contact police if they have any information," she added.

"We are in contact with the family and offering support to fellow students."

The search was temporarily called off on Thursday evening due to fading light.