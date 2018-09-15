Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Basil D'Oliveira played for Worcestershire between 1964 and 1980 and represented England in 44 tests

Cricket legend Basil D'Oliveira has posthumously been awarded the freedom of the city of Worcester.

The honour was received by his son Shaun D'Oliveira at a ceremony at the city's Guildhall.

South African D'Oliveira played for Worcestershire between 1964 and 1980 and represented England in 44 tests.

The honour is awarded 50 years after the so-called D'Oliveira affair in which he became a symbol of the struggle against apartheid.

Shaun D'Oliveira said the award was a huge honour for the family.

"Dad would have been incredibly proud to receive this award from the city," he said.

Image caption The award is a huge honour for the D'Oliveira family, his son Shaun says

"We are so pleased. It's just a shame he could not have been here to receive it himself."

D'Oliveira died in 2011, aged 80.

He moved to England in 1960 because of the lack of opportunities for non-white players in South Africa.

In 1968, South Africa cancelled an England tour after the all-rounder was called up to the squad.

Image copyright Worcester City Council Image caption Shaun D'Oliveira accepts the freedom of the city of Worcester on behalf of his father

The cancellation of the tour led to a ban on sporting ties with South Africa which lasted until the early 1990s.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of awarding D'Oliveira the honour, after a proposal was put forward by the mayor, Councillor Jabba Riaz.