Image caption Edward Brown, chair of the Wyre Forest deer management society, at the farmland

Three men have been arrested after a herd of 18 deer were shot dead in a field, West Mercia Police said.

The deer were discovered on farmland on the edge of the Wyre Forest in Worcestershire on 4 August.

A 59-year-old from Highley, Bridgnorth, a 35-year-old from Cleobury Mortimer and a 22-year-old from Kidderminster were arrested on Friday on suspicion of offences under the Deer Act.

They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.