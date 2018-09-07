Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Moment lionesses attack lion at West Midland Safari Park

A "stiff and sore" lion attacked in front of safari park visitors in a fight over some meat is recovering, bosses at the attraction have said.

Footage showed a group of lionesses pouncing on Jiliani in the animals' enclosure at West Midlands Safari Park

Keepers at the venue near Bewdley, Worcestershire, sprayed the big cats in a bid to break up the tussle.

Jilani and his brothers are currently "resting" away from the females, the safari park said.

He was checked over by a vet and given pain relief, it added.

Jilani and his two brothers usually stick together and keep the lionesses in order, but on this occasion the other females became involved first, the safari park said.

The park said the males were only introduced last year, and the pride was still "settling in".

They will rejoin the other lions over the weekend.

"Lions are very tough animals and disputes similar to this are very common in the wild," a spokesperson added.

Park visitor Mya Beverstock, from Kenilworth, Warwickshire, filmed the dispute on Wednesday.

She said: "Most of what we saw was captured in the footage.

"It was a very natural way to see the lions."

The park has thanked everyone who has asked about Jilani's health.