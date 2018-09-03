Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Dotty was removed from its plinth and used to break into a sports shop

A giraffe sculpture has been used as a battering ram in a burglary attempt.

"Dotty" was used to smash the window of a nearby sports shop after being removed from its plinth on Chapel Walk in Worcester shortly before 03:00 BST.

Worcester Stands Tall, which is behind the city-wide giraffe sculpture trail, said the sculpture was "badly damaged" and has been removed.

A 20-year-old man from Worcester has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and burglary.

Thirty large giraffe sculptures, standing at 7ft tall, and 27 "calves", which is Dotty's variety, have been on display in Worcester since July.

They all feature individual designs and the larger sculptures will be auctioned in October to raise money for St Richard's Hospice.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Artists decorated more than 30 sculptures for the Worcester trail

A spokesperson for Worcester Stands Tall said no other giraffes had been removed from the trail.

Responding on Facebook, Leeann Lewis said it was "disgusting" and "inconsiderate".

"It's so sad that people think that it's okay to ruin these pieces beautiful pieces of art," Lenora Schmid commented.

The 20-year-old man remains in police custody as inquiries continue.