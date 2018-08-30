Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The family were watching television when the car crashed into the house

A man has pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after crashing his car into a house.

Robert Beattie, his wife Mel and daughter Tash, 15, were watching television in the living room of their Worcester home when the Audi crashed.

Naveed Hussain, 26, of Wylds Lane, Worcester, also admitted to failing to stop after an accident.

At Worcester Magistrates Court earlier, Hussain was given an 18 month community order.

Mrs Beattie and Tash suffered broken bones in the crash on Battenhall Rise on 23 March.

Hussain was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay a total of £565 in fines and costs.