Image copyright Louis Makepeace/YouTube Image caption Louis Makepeace wants to pursue a career in catering

A teenage dwarf who was allegedly told he was a "safety risk" for a catering course appears to have been offered a job by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Louis Makepeace, 18, claims bosses at the Heart of Worcestershire College discriminated against him after being ruled out of the field due to his size.

The 3ft 10ins aspiring chef said he was left "appalled" by their actions.

Ramsay blasted the college for a "disgusting attitude" and said he would "offer him an apprenticeship any day".

The star of the Kitchen Nightmares and F Word TV shows has not yet clarified if the tweet is a formal offer of work.

The college told the BBC "at no point has Louis been told he could not attend his course", which begins next month, but that "adjustments Louis requires will need to be agreed before an unconditional offer can be given".

Louis, from Worcester, said he was initially offered a conditional place for the hospitality and catering course earlier this month, but claims the college backtracked because he was deemed too small for the kitchen.

His mother Pauline, 56, claimed the course leader told her Louis should not do the course as he would not be allowed to work in a restaurant kitchen.

Image copyright Louis Makepeace/YouTube Image caption Louis Makepeace said the college's actions left him "appalled"

Louis said: "I wanted to learn the skill, but I'm appalled by the way this has been handled by the college.

"I'm not sure I would want to study at the college now, as they've messed me about and dragged it out for too long.

"I still want to cook and one day open my own cafe or restaurant."

He added: "I'm excited by Gordon Ramsey's offer on Twitter. Let's see what happens."

Image caption Gordon Ramsay tweeted that he would offer Louis Makepeace an apprenticeship

The Heart of Worcestershire College said in a statement: "The college has undertaken a review process to ensure all the appropriate adjustments to the kitchens that Louis needs to allow him to safely and successfully commence his course, and to ensure his needs are met throughout his time at college are in place.

"Due to the timing of Louis application, this process is still ongoing and after further discussions, we hope to have a final outcome by the end of this week.

"We would like to state that at no point has Louis been told he could not attend his course but both Louis and Mrs Makepeace have been informed that the adjustments Louis requires will need to be agreed before an unconditional offer can be given."