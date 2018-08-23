Image copyright SWNS Image caption The attack happened at a branch of Home Bargains in Worcester in July

A woman has been arrested after a three-year-old boy was injured in a suspected acid attack at a shop.

The boy suffered serious burns at a Home Bargains store in the Tallow Hill area of Worcester on 21 July.

A 22-year-old woman, from Handsworth in Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Six men including the boy's father were charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The child was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment to his face and an arm.

The long-term implications of his injuries are not yet known.

The father, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged alongside Saied Hussini, 41, and Norbert Pulko, 22, both from London, Jan Dudi, 25, and Adam Cech, 27, both from Birmingham, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton.

They have appeared in court and were remanded in custody for a hearing at Worcester Crown Court on 28 August.