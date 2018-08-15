Image copyright Google Image caption A collision is believed to have happened on the A38 under the bridge for the M5

A man held on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian is thought to have been struck by a lorry has been bailed.

A man in his 60s was struck on the A38 in Wychbold, Worcestershire, on Monday.

It was thought an altercation may have earlier taken place on the M5 southbound, police said. The pedestrian is thought to have been driving a van beforehand.

The arrested man, in his 50s, has been released on bail until mid-September pending further enquiries.

Emergency services were called to the A38 under the bridge for the M5 shortly before 16:30 BST on Monday.

An Eddie Stobart HGV lorry was believed to have been in a collision, West Mercia Police said.