Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on the A38 under the bridge for the M5

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian was hit by a lorry, police said.

West Mercia Police believe there was an altercation before the incident on the A38 in Wychbold, Worcestershire, on Monday afternoon.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital in Birmingham with head and chest injuries, before he died.

The arrested man in his 50s remains in custody, according to police.

Midlands Live: Westminster terror suspect from Birmingham area; Woman died 'after being headbutted by cow'

The incident is thought to have involved an Eddie Stobart HGV lorry. Emergency services were called to the A38 under the bridge for the M5 shortly before 16:30 BST.

The pedestrian had previously been driving a grey VW caddy panel van, police said.

The altercation is thought to have been on the southbound M5 carriageway between junction 4a and junction 5.

Det Insp John Cashion, of West Mercia Police, said they are keen to speak to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage leading up to the collision.