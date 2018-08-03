Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Aidan Walsh died in a pile-up on the M5 involving a van and two lorries

The family of a former Ireland table tennis international killed in a crash have urged drivers to come forward.

Father-of-two Aidan Walsh, 52, of Warwickshire, died in a pile-up on the M5 near Droitwich Spa in Worcestershire on Monday.

Traffic police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, especially from those who may have dashcam images.

Mr Walsh's family said he was "a devoted husband and loving father".

They said: "He came to England in the early nineties leaving his beloved Dublin and a successful international table tennis career representing Ireland to help bring up his nieces and nephews following the also untimely death of their father.

"This summed up Aidan's selfless attitude and strong moral character."

Mr Walsh, from Bedworth, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at about 15:10 BST. People in other vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

The family also urged "anyone who can help police with their inquiries to come forward".

Table Tennis Ireland issued a statement expressing its sadness at the death of Mr Walsh, who represented his country at both junior and senior levels.

The governing body's president, Ken Strong, said he was one of the "most pleasant" people in the sport "both on and off the table".