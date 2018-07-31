Image caption Emergency crews went to the scene at about 15:15 BST on Monday

A northbound stretch of the M5 has reopened after a van driver died in a crash involving two lorries.

Ambulance crews said the van became caught between the lorries near junction five at Droitwich, Worcestershire.

The van driver was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 15:15 BST on Monday.

Highways England said a team worked to resurface the road through the night after chemicals spilled.

One lorry driver was treated at the scene for knee pain and shock and the other was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital with minor cuts.

The motorway was shut between junctions six to four, causing long tailbacks on Monday.