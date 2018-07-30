Image caption Emergency crews have been at the scene since about 15:15 BST

One person has died in a collision between two lorries and a van on the M5 motorway in Worcestershire.

The vehicles crashed on the northbound slip road at junction five, near Droitwich, at about 15:15 BST.

Chemicals were spilt during the crash and the motorway, which has been shut between junctions six to four, will remain closed until Tuesday morning.

West Mercia Police is urging drivers to follow diversions to avoid getting caught up in the long tailbacks.

Delays of up to two hours have been reported on the northbound carriageway.

Highways England tweeted that once the emergency services had dealt with the collision, the carriageway would require resurfacing.

One lane has also been closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 4a for the M42 and five at Droitwich because of a separate accident,