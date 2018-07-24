Image copyright SWNS Image caption The attack happened at a branch of Home Bargains in Worcester

A fifth man has been arrested over a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester.

The 41-year-old man from Wolverhampton was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, West Mercia Police said.

Police said the boy was in a pushchair when he was deliberately attacked at Home Bargains in Worcester at 14:15 BST on Saturday.

Four other men arrested on the same charge remain in custody, police said.

They are a 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton and three men, aged 22, 25 and 26, from London.

Det Insp Jim Bayliss said: "Our officers are continuing to work extremely hard on this investigation.

"At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is not a wider risk to the public."