A stables where horses were found emaciated had been given animals to foster by the RSPCA.

The animal rescue charity launched an investigation after a group of horses were found in a severely emaciated state in Stoke Prior, Worcestershire.

The RSPCA said it had "used this yard to foster some of our horses".

But the women who first found the horses said they are not getting any answers about what happened once the charity took them from the yard.

Judith Evans, who was there when the horses were collected, added: "We need to know where the horses are, whether they are still alive and whether they are in good condition or not.

"We are just frustrated and anxious for the animals."

Equine foster carers care for horses and ponies until they can be permanently rehomed.

The people who were running the yard have been approached for comment.

The RSPCA said 12 horses have now come into its care, which includes the horses in the footage. Two of those have since been put down.

It said they were voluntarily signed over to its care and were removed from the site.

The charity said it had "taken the decision to work closely with West Mercia Police to continue this investigation".

"We have voluntarily sought their advice to ensure we are following protocol on impartiality, due to the fact we had used this yard to foster some of our horses," it added.

"We are grateful to the people who raised concerns with us about these horses and those who have offered to help with their care going forward."