Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Police released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to about the incident

A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a suspected acid attack in a shop, police said.

The boy was "deliberately attacked" at Home Bargains in Worcester at 14:15 BST on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.

He is being treated in hospital for serious burns to his arm and face.

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested in connection with the incident at Shrub Hill Retail Park, Tallow Hill.

Ch Supt Mark Travis described the incident as a "deliberate attack".

Police released images taken from CCTV footage. "The three men in the photo may have information vital to our investigation", Ch Supt Travis said.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Police said the three men may have "vital information"

"The incident will rightly shock the local community and I would like to reassure local people that we are carrying out a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.

The motive for the attack was "unclear" police said. Officers said they were working to determine what the substance involved was and exactly what happened.

The 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, and remains in police custody.