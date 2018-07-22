Image caption The protest by members of the EDL was against plans to build a mosque in the city

Two police officers have been injured and three people arrested during clashes at a far-right rally.

The English Defence League (EDL) staged a protest in the centre of Worcester on Saturday against plans to build a mosque in the city.

A number of other groups held counter demonstrations.

Footage shared online showed a female police liaison officer brought to the ground during a scuffle on Broad Street.

She is seen lying face down on the ground before being helped up by another officer and a member of the public.

West Mercia Police said two officers were injured, "but thankfully neither is thought to be seriously hurt".

Three people were arrested for minor public order offences, the force said.

Supt Damian Pettit thanked the public for their "co-operation and patience" and said a "small minority of people were more confrontational in their attitude than we wanted".

He added: "Worcester enjoys positive relationships among its diverse communities and we will continue to work with our partners to build on this in the future."

Officers are investigating reports of "items being thrown into the EDL group", he said.