Teenager dies after collapsing in Hereford
- 13 July 2018
A 17-year-old boy has died after collapsing in a Hereford street.
Paramedics said they were called to reports of an unconscious patient on Old School Lane, at the junction with Kingsway, at about 03:00 BST.
West Mercia Police were alerted at about 04:15 BST and said the boy, who was taken to Hereford Hospital, subsequently died.
His death is being treated as unexplained and police have cordoned off the scene.