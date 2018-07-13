Image caption The teenager collapsed in Old School Lane, near to the junction with Kingsway

A 17-year-old boy has died after collapsing in a Hereford street.

Paramedics said they were called to reports of an unconscious patient on Old School Lane, at the junction with Kingsway, at about 03:00 BST.

West Mercia Police were alerted at about 04:15 BST and said the boy, who was taken to Hereford Hospital, subsequently died.

His death is being treated as unexplained and police have cordoned off the scene.

Image caption Flowers have been left at the scene on Friday